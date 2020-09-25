ruth bader ginsberg

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
National/World
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Resources
Hispanic Heritage Month
COVID-19: Keeping Schools Safe
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Ruth Bader Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at US Capitol
Video
Top Stories
2 vehicles drive into crowd protesting Breonna Taylor’s killing; at least 1 hit
Video
Tennessee forms commission to halt invasive Asian carp
Video
Judge won’t halt Tennessee ban on giving out mail vote form
Video
Officer shot in Louisville walks into roll call the next morning
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
6 Storm Team Weather School
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Friday Frenzy
SEC Football
Tennessee Titans
The Big Game
Ice Bears
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Karns earns first win on the season
Video
Top Stories
Unbeaten Titans bring blueprint of what winless Vikings were
Top Stories
Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt inks contract extension through 2025
Lincoln Memorial University adds three new sports
Video
Rios scores first MLS goal, Nashville beats DC United 1-0
Friday Frenzy Week 5 Player of the Week: Campbell County’s C.J. Allen
Video
Living East TN
Celebrating Birthdays and Anniversaries
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
CHOW WITH CHELSEA: MOO-YAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes
Video
Top Stories
These meatless wrap promises to be healthy and delicious
Video
Celebrate fall at the Smoky Mountain Harvest Festival
Video
Remembering Chadwick Boseman and recognizing the signs of colorectal cancer
Video
SCENT-sational hand sanitizers from this East Tennessee 6th grader
Video
Community
INNOV865 WEEK
Project GRAD Laptop Telethon 2020
Nominate a community hero
Community Conversations
Get it to Go
Contests
Calendar
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Million Dollar Community Investment
Contest winners
Senior Shoutout 2020!
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
WATE News Alert Desk
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
As Seen On
WATE 6 On Your Side Heroes
Community Conversations
Positively Tennessee
Behind the Badge
A Paw-sitive Note
The Business Buzz
Caring For Our Kids
Spotlight on Service
All About Dolly Parton
What the Tech?
Senior Shoutout 2020!
Contests
Top Stories
Revisiting 2016 Crimes: Parents dismembered, son set for trial
Video
Top Stories
Where to find pumpkin patches in East Tennessee
Video
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Hallie
Video
Alzheimer’s Association continuing mission with ‘Walk is Everywhere’
Video
As wildfires sweep the West, here’s how you can help
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
About Us
Report It!
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Email Newsletters
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Contests
Greystone Creative
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
WEATHER AWARE /
Periods of rain continue, some could be locally heavy with isolated areas of flooding possible
ruth bader ginsberg
Ruth Bader Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at US Capitol
Video
Trending Stories
Live Newscasts
Preliminary plans shared for former Knoxville Center Mall site
Video
Weather
Forecast: We Remain Weather AWARE as Rain Continues This Morning
Video
Judge won’t halt Tennessee ban on giving out mail vote form
Video
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News