Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
National/World
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Sassafras-killing fungal disease spreading in Tennessee
Top Stories
Tennessee’s economy expected to continue decade-long growth, but pace slows in 2020
Lizzo becomes first female artist to headline Bonnaroo
Jefferson City man charged in Morristown Papa John’s robbery
Unusual arrival: Twins born in different decades
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Winter Forecast
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Tennessee Titans
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Friday Frenzy
Ice Bears
SEC Football
Top Stories
NFL wild-card games draw biggest audience since 2016
Top Stories
Top-seed Ravens focus on now, not then, in playoff vs Titans
Top Stories
Newcomer Santiago Vescovi provides spark for Tennessee Vols
Top-seed Ravens focus on now, not then, in playoff vs Titans
Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa says he is entering 2020 NFL draft
AP-NORC poll: 66% favor endorsement money for NCAA athletes
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Team BUSAR simulates search and rescue with Living East Tennessee’s Chelsea Haynes
Top Stories
Great options for putting your tax refunds to good use with Homesource East TN
Tennessee Food on Foot is feeding families one meal at a time
Healthy food swaps for the new year with Krystal Goodman
How to keep your skin fresh and healthy in the winter
Community
Contests
The Knoxville Man Show
Calendar
Black History Month
Veterans Voices
Operation Honor Guard
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Million Dollar Community Investment
INNOV865 WEEK
Relay For Life
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Contest winners
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Behind the Badge
Bridging the Gap
Contests
Food For Thought
All About Dolly Parton
Haunted Tennessee
Positively Tennessee
The Business Buzz
Spotlight on Service
6 Explores
Hispanic Heritage Month
Help WATE find Super Vol Fans
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Top Stories
Tennessee’s economy expected to continue decade-long growth, but pace slows in 2020
Top Stories
UT fan recovering after suffering stroke during TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
KAT bus route changes begin Monday
University of Tennessee to offer wine production workshop
PHOTOS: Fashion at the Golden Globes
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Greystone Creative
Search
Search
Search
Search and Rescue
Team BUSAR simulates search and rescue with Living East Tennessee’s Chelsea Haynes
Trending Stories
Morristown man sees through car decal wrap scam
Weather
Lizzo becomes first female artist to headline Bonnaroo
UT fan recovering after suffering stroke during TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Stampede kills 32 at funeral for Iran general killed by US
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News