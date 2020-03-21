Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
National/World
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Resources
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Churches migrate online amid Coronavirus restrictions on large groups
Video
Top Stories
Coronavirus FAQ: Disinfecting your devices and other things you should clean daily
Coronavirus Tennessee: COVID-19 case count up to 505
Video
2nd coronavirus-related death reported in Tennessee
Video
Rand Paul is 1st senator to report positive test for virus
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Ice Bears
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Tennessee Titans
Friday Frenzy
Top Stories
Self-isolated NFL players engage in group chats, workouts
Video
Top Stories
Global athletes group calls for postponement of Olympics
Video
Top Stories
Olympic pushback: US track joins swimming, urges Tokyo delay
Video
Breaking records from beyond the arc
Video
Athlete concerns grow ahead of Olympics
Video
USA Swimming asks US Olympic Committee to support delaying Olympics until 2021
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Stressed about changes to your schedule? Here’s a solution
Video
Top Stories
Enjoy DIY fun at home with AR Workshop’s take and make kits
Video
Easy recipe ideas for leftover corned beef
Video
Advice for caregivers facing concerns over coronavirus
Video
UUNIK Academy launches webinars to prepare parents for a “pandemic vacation”
Video
Community
Contests
Calendar
Honoring East TN’s Remarkable Women for 2020
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Million Dollar Community Investment
Contest winners
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Project GRAD Laptop Telethon
Behind the Badge
Bridging the Gap
Contests
Food For Thought
Positively Tennessee
The Business Buzz
Spotlight on Service
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
All About Dolly Parton
Top Stories
Volunteers packing emergency food boxes at Second Harvest helping with coronavirus response
Video
Top Stories
YMCA holds registration for Emergency Child Care Camps
Coronavirus in Knox: Knoxville Pays It Forward offers assistance
Video
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knoxville Lab providing 10,000 COVID-19 test kits to health care providers
Video
‘It’ll be hard but we’ll get through it,’ Campbell Co. charity temporarily closes amid COVID-19 outbreak
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Contests
Greystone Creative
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
3
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Coronavirus Tennessee: COVID-19 case count up to 505
1
of
/
3
Breaking News
Tennessee reports 2nd coronavirus-related death
2
of
/
3
Breaking News
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signs executive order mandating alternative business models for restaurants and gyms, lifts alcohol restrictions
3
of
/
3
Live Now
Live Now
President Trump and White House coronavirus task force press briefing
Closings
Closings
There are currently 46 active closings. Click for more details.
Seasons
Seasons Innovative Bar and Grille holds fundraiser for employees
Video
Trending Stories
Coronavirus Tennessee: COVID-19 case count up to 505
Video
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signs executive order mandating alternative business models for restaurants and gyms, lifts alcohol restrictions
Video
Live Event Coverage
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs says the county will follow Gov. Lee’s Executive Order 17
Alcoa man facing multiple charges after crashing into residence, shooting two occupants
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News