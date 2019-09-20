Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigations
WATE 6 Focus
Knoxville Traffic
Behind the Badge
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
West Town Mall evacuated after fire reported
Top Stories
Police: Woman stops for gas, finds stranger in her trunk
Top Stories
Lane closures planned on the Spur next week
What makes Impossible meat possible? A “bloody” ingredient
Earthlings descend on tiny Nevada town for ‘Storm Area 51’
Comptroller: Tennessee Highway Patrol dispatch system shows ‘inadequacies and inefficiencies’
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Friday Frenzy
SEC Football
The Big Game
Ice Bears
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Top Stories
Another Yaz in LF in Fenway Park; Giants’ Mike Yastrzemski
Top Stories
Minshew, defense shine as Jaguars thump Titans 20-7
Top Stories
Carter honors Clyde Moore, Halls advances to 5-0
LIVE COVERAGE: Friday Frenzy high school football on Thursday
Nike drops Antonio Brown amid rape allegations
CB Bryce Thompson will travel to Vols’ game at No. 9 Florida
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
CHOW WITH CHELSEA: Crust & Crumb
Top Stories
Tryon International Equestrian Resort serves up phenomenal food for your stay in the hills of North Carolina
Take action against hunger with the Food For Sharing Program at Publix
#MOMLIFE: Creating mindfulness and joy during your pregnancy
Get your pirate on at the 4th Annual TN Pirate Fest
Community
Contests
Calendar
INNOV865 WEEK
Hispanic Heritage Month
Operation Honor Guard
Million Dollar Community Investment
Relay For Life
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Contests
Bridging the Gap
Food For Thought
Positively Tennessee
The Business Buzz
Hispanic Heritage Month
Help WATE find Super Vol Fans
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Top Stories
Tennessee burn permit season to begin early
Top Stories
Fort Kid: Public meeting on renovation planned for Sept. 30
Garth Brooks: Round two chance to get Neyland concert tickets
KnoxGives seeking 2,500 volunteers for service projects
How to help Friends Animal Shelter of Cocke County
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
West Town Mall evacuated after fire reported
Sevier
CHOW WITH CHELSEA: Crust & Crumb
Trending Stories
West Town Mall evacuated after fire reported
Morristown restaurant leaves raw frog legs above banana pudding
Police: Woman stops for gas, finds stranger in her trunk
Weather
Man goes from ‘perfectly healthy’ to brain dead in 9 days after mosquito bite
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News