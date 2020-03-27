Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
National/World
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Resources
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Sevier Co. mayors ask visitors to ‘stay at home’
Video
Top Stories
Patients evacuated from Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing
‘I’ve never felt like this ever’: Iowa man shares his experience with coronavirus
States impose new restrictions on travelers from New York
Nervous about coronavirus exposure, some moms considering home birth
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Ice Bears
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Tennessee Titans
Friday Frenzy
Top Stories
Let’s race 2? NASCAR forced to consider schedule shakeup
Top Stories
Drive, Chip and Putt qualifying season cancelled, National Finals pushed back a year
Top Stories
Peyton Manning surprises UT communications class with online visit
Video
Pandemic fallout: NCAA slashes distribution by $375 million
Indianapolis 500 postponed until August because of COVID-19
WNBA draft will be virtual event this season due to pandemic
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Flashback Friday fun with the Living East Tennessee team
Video
Top Stories
East Tennessee bakery offering a sweet way for families to make memories
Video
Positive ways our East Tennessee community is coming together to lift spirits
Video
Street Hope Tennessee offers free webinars on the prevention of human trafficking
Video
HATFresh shares recipe using fresh, locally-grown greens
Video
Community
Get it to Go
Contests
Calendar
Honoring East TN’s Remarkable Women for 2020
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Million Dollar Community Investment
Contest winners
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Project GRAD Laptop Telethon
Behind the Badge
Bridging the Gap
Contests
Food For Thought
Positively Tennessee
The Business Buzz
Spotlight on Service
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
All About Dolly Parton
Top Stories
Coronavirus: Medicare Q&A with Senior Financial Group
Video
Top Stories
Coronavirus: Knox Co. utility workers dubbed the ‘QuaranTeam’ stay locked up at water facility amid COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Tracking Coronavirus: Importance of having a routine
Video
Website tracks, grades social distancing changes across country
Calculate your federal virus relief payment
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Contests
Greystone Creative
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.
Street Hope Tennessee
Street Hope Tennessee offers free webinars on the prevention of human trafficking
Video
Trending Stories
Coronavirus in Tennessee: COVID-19 cases swell to 1,203
Video
Knox County Mayor: Recent suicide rate ‘shocking’
Video
Cherohala Skyway between Tellico Plains, Robbinsville closed as part of Graham County state of emergency declaration
Video
Coronavirus Timeline: Knox County Health Department reports 8 suicides in last 48 hours; state COVID-19 cases over 1,200
Video
Coronavirus: It’s spring allergy season in East Tennessee, what to know
Video
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News