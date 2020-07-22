Student Loans

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
National/World
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Resources
COVID-19: Keeping Schools Safe
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Charles Evers, brother of slain Civil Rights leader Medgar Evers, dies at 97
Video
Top Stories
‘We are NOT the mask police!’: Ohio sheriff’s office asks people to stop calling 911 over masks
Video
Breathing test debunks myth about face coverings
Video
Knox County Schools virtual option registration deadline 11:59 p.m. Wednesday
Video
President Trump plans to send federal law enforcement into Chicago, Illinois lawmakers push back on “Operation Legend”
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
6 Storm Team Weather School
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
NFL Draft
Ice Bears
Japan 2020
Tennessee Titans
Friday Frenzy
Top Stories
Titans sign rookie drafted to back up NFL’s rushing leader
Top Stories
NFL says fans attending games will be required to wear face coverings
Top Stories
TSSAA votes on contingency plans for football and girls soccer; passes 12 fall sports regulations
Video
Indians players, owner meet to discuss potential name change
Pennsylvania won’t allow Blue Jays to play in Pittsburgh
Checking in with VFL Isabelle Harrison: Carrying Pat Summitt’s legacy, to the season and the bubble
Video
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Donations needed to keep Pet Food Pantry stocked
Video
Top Stories
Apple Cranberry Cobbler from The Ingles Table
Video
Helping cancer patients find hope and a community
Video
Enjoy your Summer burger with a healthier twist
Video
Laptop Adventure Program hopes to bring 300 laptops to East Tennessee youth
Video
Community
Project GRAD Laptop Telethon 2020
Nominate a community hero
Community Conversations
Get it to Go
Contests
Calendar
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Million Dollar Community Investment
Contest winners
Senior Shoutout 2020!
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
WATE 6 On Your Side Heroes
Community Conversations
Positively Tennessee
A Paw-sitive Note
The Business Buzz
Spotlight on Service
All About Dolly Parton
What the Tech?
Senior Shoutout 2020!
Contests
Top Stories
Family of 105-year-old woman asks for cards to celebrate her birthday
Video
Top Stories
Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Luna
Video
Second Harvest Food Bank receives $200,000 UnitedHealthcare grant
University of Tennessee publishes up-to-date fall reopening plans
Video
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Jake
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Email Newsletters
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Contests
Greystone Creative
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
WEATHER AWARE /
Scattered showers/storms. Biggest threat is locally heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding.
Student Loans
Senator Alexander proposes help for student loan borrowers
Video
Trending Stories
TSSAA votes on contingency plans for football and girls soccer; passes 12 fall sports regulations
Video
Alcoa City Schools reopen on rotating schedule to limit class sizes
Video
Live Newscasts
Weather
Knox County Health Dept. updates benchmarks, mask mandate effectiveness too early to tell
Video
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News