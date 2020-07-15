Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
National/World
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Resources
COVID-19: Keeping Schools Safe
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
New study: Dogs and Humans don’t age at the same rate
Video
Top Stories
Masks neither help nor hurt during air quality alerts, experts say
Video
Kohl’s to require customers to wear face coverings starting July 20
Kroger to require all customers in all locations to wear a mask starting July 22
Walmart asking customers to pay with cards amid ongoing national coin shortage
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
6 Storm Team Weather School
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
NFL Draft
Ice Bears
Japan 2020
Tennessee Titans
Friday Frenzy
Top Stories
Confederate flag spotted flying over Bristol Motor Speedway ahead of All-Star Race
Video
Top Stories
Titans, Derrick Henry agree to contract before NFL deadline
Top Stories
Packers: No fans at practices, Family Night, or preseason games
Video
Tennessee Vols: Multiple athletes have tested positive for coronavirus this month
Video
SEC announces postponement for volleyball, soccer and cross-country competition
Former Lady Vol Candace Parker, daughter a ‘package deal’ in Florida
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
MEDIC to host Summer Cookout
Video
Top Stories
Cool off this Summer with watermelon mint popsicles
Video
Help horses heal humans with Mane Support’s barn sale this weekend
Video
Alcatraz East Crime Museum unveils new TBI exhibit
Video
Senior Financial Group explains the importance of ancillary Medicare coverage
Video
Community
Nominate a community hero
Community Conversations
Get it to Go
Contests
Calendar
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Million Dollar Community Investment
Contest winners
Senior Shoutout 2020!
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
WATE 6 On Your Side Heroes
Community Conversations
Positively Tennessee
A Paw-sitive Note
The Business Buzz
Spotlight on Service
All About Dolly Parton
What the Tech?
Senior Shoutout 2020!
Contests
Top Stories
Second Harvest Food Bank receives $200,000 UnitedHealthcare grant
Top Stories
University of Tennessee publishes up-to-date fall reopening plans
Video
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Jake
Video
Lakeshore Park seeks public input on new renovations
Video
‘It’s still very much real’: LMU medical students raise thousands for PPE donations for East Tennessee hospitals
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Email Newsletters
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Contests
Greystone Creative
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Taxes
Changes to 2020 Oak Ridge property taxes
Video
Trending Stories
Knox County Board of Health passes COVID-19 education resolution, calls core actions ‘vital’
Video
3 Knox County benchmarks set to red, case increases have Health Dept. 'concerned'
Video
Reopening Schools: Ahead of board of education meeting, KCS releases reopening plan that includes virtual learning option, start date Aug. 17
Video
Best comet show in 20 years: How to catch NEOWISE in East Tennessee
Video
TBI: One suspect dead, one hospitalized after officer-involved shooting on I-40 in Knoxville
Video
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News