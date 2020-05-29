Tennessee Department of Cor

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
National/World
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Resources
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Taking care of your mental health; setting boundaries amid COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Hundreds gather for peaceful rally in Knoxville demanding justice for the death of George Floyd
Video
TDOC investigation nabs East Tennessee jail contraband ring
Gallery
Lake of the Ozarks pool partier tests positive for COVID-19; hundreds potentially exposed
Video
Virginia police chiefs reinforce need to maintain the public’s trust in the wake of George Floyd’s death
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
6 Storm Team Weather School
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
NFL Draft
Ice Bears
Japan 2020
Tennessee Titans
Friday Frenzy
Top Stories
Holston Hills golf pro golfs 180 holes for charity
Video
Top Stories
The Latest: West Indies cricket cutting pay by 50%
Top Stories
Boston Marathon canceled, will be held virtually amid COVID-19 pandemic
Lady Vols to take on West Virginia in SEC/Big 12 Basketball Challenge
NASCAR moves Xfinity race at BMS to Monday
UFC, boxing back on in Vegas after Nevada approves return
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
How to avoid aches and pains from “couch injuries”
Video
Top Stories
Baby Jennings makes her television debut as we catch up with Kelli Smith
Video
Celebrate Tennessee Statehood Day with the Blount Mansion
Video
Erin’s #PregnacyCravings recipes: Creamy Veggie Pizza
Video
Offering a path to better mental health
Video
Community
Senior Shoutout 2020!
Nominate a community hero
Get it to Go
Contests
Calendar
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Million Dollar Community Investment
Contest winners
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
WATE 6 On Your Side Heroes
Senior Shoutout 2020!
Contests
The Business Buzz
Spotlight on Service
What the Tech?
All About Dolly Parton
Top Stories
Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Sam
Video
Top Stories
CVS opening 18 new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Tennessee
Video
Top Stories
FEMA distributes PPE to nursing homes across Tennessee
Video
University of Tennessee opens Vols Football season ticket sales
Knoxville, CAC to provide summer meals to kids
Video
Tennessee Theatre will remain closed through Phase 2
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Email Newsletters
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Contests
Greystone Creative
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Tennessee Department of Cor
TDOC investigation nabs East Tennessee jail contraband ring
Gallery
Trending Stories
Coronavirus in Tennessee: State seeing some of the fastest spread of COVID-19 in nation with 21,679 confirmed cases
Video
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County Health Department issues first red light on reopening benchmark
Video
Family seeks prayers as Knoxville-native, nurse battles COVID-19 in Washington
Video
Warrant: Remains recovered from Knox County house related to Roane County child abuse case
Video
Hundreds gather for peaceful rally in Knoxville demanding justice for the death of George Floyd
Video
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News