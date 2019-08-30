Tennessee Football

Skip to content
WATE
Knoxville
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigations
WATE 6 Focus
Knoxville Traffic
Behind the Badge
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Oregon Lottery winner to put winnings toward new foster home
Top Stories
DeVos issues new loan forgiveness rule for swindled students
Top Stories
Valerie Harper, actress on ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ dies days after 80th birthday
The ‘Dean of Fun’ sparks learning at Christenberry
WATE brings back National Anthem tradition beginning Monday
Some states, towns skeptical over proposed opioid settlement
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Friday Frenzy
SEC Football
Ice Bears
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Top Stories
LIVE COVERAGE: Friday Frenzy high school football
Top Stories
How Neyland helped start Powell football program
Top Stories
Skaggs family ‘shocked’ over possible Angels link to death
Tennessee Vol fans prepare for game day and start of new season
Grateful Earnhardt Jr. ready for normalcy at Darlington
WATCH: Orange and White Nation Kickoff Show previews Vol season
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Chef Andrew Bissel to the rescue with a last minute easy tailgating recipe
Top Stories
Let Scruffy City Lettering and Signs bring your event to life
Family tailgating ideas from Knox Occasions
Former Vol football players talk game-day memories
Big Orange DIY fun for the kids with Miss Shelley
Community
Contests
Calendar
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Relay For Life
Million Dollar Community Investment
Operation Honor Guard
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Contests
Positively Tennessee
Food For Thought
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Top Stories
Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Ten
Top Stories
Woman shares petition urging laws for people to call 911 after death of friend & Zach Munday
Top Stories
East Tennessee Writers Hall of Fame induction ceremony coming in September
Carpet Bag Theatre hosting ‘Red Summer’ production
Changes proposed to Knoxville Area Transit bus routes
East Tennessee Senior Olympics registration deadline approaching
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Tennessee Football
Former Vol football players talk game-day memories
Trending Stories
Flies, gnats lead to call for pest control at Pigeon Forge restaurant
2 enter guilty pleas involving death of Gibbs High student Zach Munday
WATE Friday Frenzy: Live high school football coverage
Knoxville dentist fined thousands, license on probation after state investigation
Weather
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News