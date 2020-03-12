Skip to content
Top Stories
Holston Conference urges churches to cease public worship due to coronavirus concerns
NRA 149th annual meeting canceled amid coronavirus outbreak
Pellissippi State Community College extends spring break, offers online classes amid coronavirus concerns
Knoxville Ice Bears: SPHL suspends season due to coronavirus concerns
ETSU to move to online courses March 23
No fans, now no players: PGA Tour shuts down for a month
TSSAA tournaments suspended due to coronavirus concerns
Knoxville Ice Bears: SPHL suspends season due to coronavirus concerns
NCAA cancels basketball tournaments, other spring championships due to coronavirus
MLB delays opening day at least 2 weeks because of virus
MLS shutting down for 30 days due to coronavirus
Italian restaurants in Jefferson, Hamblen counties receive low health inspection scores
Video
Knox Co. Health Dept. establishes COVID-19 public information hotline
Video
Knoxville accepts $200,000 donation for Fort Kid renovations
Video
City releases site analysis, online survey for Fork Kid renovations
Video
Nation celebrates Harriet Tubman Day; Knoxville Opera performs
Video
First case of coronavirus confirmed in Knox County
There are currently 5 active closings.
Scattered storms return with a few borderline severe P.M. storms possible
Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association
TSSAA tournaments suspended due to coronavirus concerns
First case of coronavirus confirmed in Knox County
Video
CDC map shows locations of coronavirus cases in the U.S.
Video
Tennessee governor declares emergency over coronavirus
Video
Italian restaurants in Jefferson, Hamblen counties receive low health inspection scores
Video
East TN historians reflect on 1918 flu pandemic amid coronavirus concerns
Video
