Tennessee Smokies

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
National/World
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Resources
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Sevier County distillery makes hand sanitizer for medical professionals, first responders
Video
Top Stories
Waffle House closes 365 restaurants amid coronavirus pandemic
Bye, bye beards: Holston Valley Medical Center workers shaved beards to battle novel coronavirus
Knoxville woman making face masks at home during coronavirus pandemic
Video
Coronavirus patients exhibiting new symptoms, Ohio health director says
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Ice Bears
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Tennessee Titans
Friday Frenzy
Top Stories
Current and former Tennessee athletes react to postponement of Tokyo Olympics
Top Stories
Smokies react to curveball that is COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Coronavirus claims two former college basketball players
Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame postpones 2020 induction ceremony until 2021
MyCole Pruitt agrees to 1-year deal to re-sign with Titans
Panthers release quarterback Cam Newton
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Freshen up your meal time with this easy recipe
Video
Top Stories
Add some cheer to your day with this DIY rainbow craft
Video
Adorable puppies available for adoption from the Blount County Animal Center
Video
Tips for teaching children at home
Video
Putting a vegetarian twist on a classic dip
Video
Community
Contests
Calendar
Honoring East TN’s Remarkable Women for 2020
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Million Dollar Community Investment
Contest winners
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Project GRAD Laptop Telethon
Behind the Badge
Bridging the Gap
Contests
Food For Thought
Positively Tennessee
The Business Buzz
Spotlight on Service
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
All About Dolly Parton
Top Stories
Knox County Schools partners with Knoxville CAC to offer additional emergency meal distribution locations
Video
Top Stories
History, memories captured in East Tennessee front porch family photos
Video
Knoxville offering chatbot to answer coronavirus questions when offices are closed
How to see if you qualify for unemployment during pandemic
Tennessee Tech archiving thousands of photos, documents lost in deadly tornadoes to reunite with owners
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Contests
Greystone Creative
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There are currently 48 active closings. Click for more details.
Tennessee Smokies
Smokies react to curveball that is COVID-19
Video
Trending Stories
Tennessee Department of Health: 667 coronavirus cases statewide
Video
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Doctors plead with Tennessee governor for stay-at-home order
Video
Knox County closes all nonessential businesses with ‘safer at home order’
Video
Coronavirus Timeline: Gov. Lee recommends schools remain closed through April 24
Video
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives an update on the coronavirus situation in the state
Video
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News