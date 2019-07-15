Skip to content
WATE
Knoxville
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigations
WATE 6 Focus
Knoxville Traffic
Behind the Badge
Washington Bureau
Top Stories
TN schools, employers preparing for projected nursing shortage
Top Stories
62 border employees under internal investigation amid posts
Top Stories
Widower loses over $1,000 in overseas ‘sweetheart scam’
VIDEO: Human chain helps rescue swimmer in Gulf
Claiborne County jail administrator charged in jail assault
Documents reveal new details of high-speed pursuit in Knoxville
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Ice Bears
Friday Night Hits
Top Stories
Sankey talks link between sports gambling, mental health
Top Stories
Don’t miss our special coverage of Tennessee at SEC Media Days
Top Stories
Linebacker Morgan retires after 9 NFL seasons with Titans
Oak Ridge Rowing Association names new head coach
Nashville wins bid to host 2021 SEC Football Media Days
Dodgers beat Red Sox in 12 innings on Muncy’s RBI walk
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
MAKER MONDAY: The Good Guy Collective
Top Stories
Grooves in the Garden to support STEAMI Summer Institute
New ways to stream movies and music free with The Knox County Public Library
Grab your favorite lawn chairs and get ready for some family fun
Looking for free Summer activities? Check out Kid A’Riffic Fun on Market Square
Community
Contests
Calendar
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Relay For Life
Million Dollar Community Investment
Operation Honor Guard
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Contests
Positively Tennessee
Food For Thought
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Top Stories
FDA says common sweetener can be deadly for dogs
Top Stories
Gallery: Historic photos of Apollo 11
Top Stories
Butterfly Festival is next month at UT
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Ringo
UT Celebrates 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing
City council candidate announces plan for downtown Knoxville tram
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Search
Search
Search
The Good Guy Collective
MAKER MONDAY: The Good Guy Collective
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News