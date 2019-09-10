Skip to content
WATE
Knoxville
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigations
WATE 6 Focus
Knoxville Traffic
Behind the Badge
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Top mistakes made on resumes
Top Stories
Cumberland Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for missing runaway teen
Top Stories
TN emergency personnel show volunteer spirit in hurricane response
State receiving $109 million from USDOT for road, bridge repairs caused by floods
Pellissippi State dedicates new center to retired state representative
Tuesday begins 10 straight palindrome days!
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Friday Frenzy
SEC Football
The Big Game
Ice Bears
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Top Stories
Tennessee Smokies search for missing grounds crew dog
Top Stories
Vol fans question Coach Pruitt on future of football season
Top Stories
A look back in history at Vols rough season openers
Greeneville joins Alcoa and Central atop AP high school rankings
Vols vs. Florida game time set
Tennessee Vols: Fewer ejections, arrests at first game with alcohol sales than game last September
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Chris Blue returns to Living East Tennessee
Top Stories
Surprise! Ingles Markets shares a special treat for Living East Tennessee’s anniversary
Celebrating with Beardsley Farm and a butternut squash Mac and cheese
Follow the yellow brick road to Oz
Saddle up for lots of fun at the Whoadeo at Dolly Parton’s Stampede
Community
Contests
Calendar
INNOV865 WEEK
Hispanic Heritage Month
Operation Honor Guard
Million Dollar Community Investment
Relay For Life
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Contests
Bridging the Gap
Food For Thought
Positively Tennessee
The Business Buzz
Hispanic Heritage Month
Help WATE find Super Vol Fans
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Top Stories
FDA: Don’t eat certain yellowfin tuna steaks from Kroger
Top Stories
Be on WATE on Friday Frenzy
Dogwood Arts Slam, fair roll into Knoxville
Clays for Kids to support Ronald McDonald House
Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Sasha
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
UPDATE: 2 dead, 3 injured in crash on Mascot Road
Tin Man
Follow the yellow brick road to Oz
Trending Stories
UPDATE: 2 dead, 3 injured in crash on Mascot Road
Knoxville celebrating history of Mountain Dew
Tennessee lawmaker calls for removal of higher education
Weather
WATCH: A hot tub is a bear necessity
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News