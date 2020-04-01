Total Fitness Kickboxing

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
National/World
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Resources
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Police find 192 rolls of toilet paper stashed in stolen SUV in Beverly Hills
Top Stories
Coronavirus: Tennessee Army National Guard soldiers mobilized to combat COVID-19
Video
Coronavirus: Grand Canyon National Park closes to visitors
UPDATE: ‘Armed and dangerous’ 19-year-old arrested in Church Hill
Video
‘It’s a whole mess of confusion’: Local service industry workers laid off talk coronavirus impacts
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
6 Storm Team Weather School
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Ice Bears
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Tennessee Titans
Friday Frenzy
Top Stories
Titans GM wants long-term deal with NFL rushing leader Henry
Top Stories
Lady Vols guards Jazmine Massengill and Zaay Green enter NCAA transfer portal
Top Stories
Virus forces Wimbledon cancellation for 1st time since WWII
USA Softball cancels Knoxville exhibition against Lady Vols
Video
Lady Vol Erika Brown’s Olympic hope put on hold
Video
NCAA throws baseball coaches a curve with added eligibility
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Kicking off calories during quarantine
Video
Top Stories
Falafel bowls for the family
Video
Easy ways to transform your table for Spring
Video
DIY art projects inspired by children’s books
Video
The Cancer Support Community of East TN offers virtual support to Cancer patients
Video
Community
Get it to Go
Contests
Calendar
Honoring East TN’s Remarkable Women for 2020
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Million Dollar Community Investment
Contest winners
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Project GRAD Laptop Telethon
Behind the Badge
Bridging the Gap
Contests
Food For Thought
Positively Tennessee
The Business Buzz
Spotlight on Service
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
All About Dolly Parton
Top Stories
Tennessee Chamber launches TN Creators Respond initiative
Top Stories
USA Softball cancels Knoxville exhibition against Lady Vols
Video
Coronavirus Timeline: April 2020
Coronavirus: Knox Co. Schools develop distance learning plan amid COVID-19 closure
Video
Marsha Blackburn releases COVID-19 resource guide
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Contests
Greystone Creative
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There are currently 41 active closings. Click for more details.
Total Fitness Kickboxing
Kicking off calories during quarantine
Video
Trending Stories
24 deaths, 2,683 coronavirus cases in Tennessee — state Department of Health
Video
CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
Coronavirus: Knoxville Mayor Kincannon issues order allowing for ‘corrective action’ against Safer at Home violators
Video
LIST: What TN businesses, services are ‘nonessential’ vs. ‘essential’ according to Gov. Lee’s Executive Order No. 22
Video
Coronavirus: Tennessee Army National Guard soldiers mobilized to combat COVID-19
Video
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News
Trending Stories
24 deaths, 2,683 coronavirus cases in Tennessee — state Department of Health
Video
CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
Coronavirus: Knoxville Mayor Kincannon issues order allowing for ‘corrective action’ against Safer at Home violators
Video
LIST: What TN businesses, services are ‘nonessential’ vs. ‘essential’ according to Gov. Lee’s Executive Order No. 22
Video
Coronavirus: Tennessee Army National Guard soldiers mobilized to combat COVID-19
Video