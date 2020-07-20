Unemployment

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
95°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
National/World
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Resources
COVID-19: Keeping Schools Safe
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Former copper mine turns river orange
Top Stories
6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, July 20th – Sunday, July 26th 2020
Congress debates what to include in a new coronavirus relief package
Video
Great Smoky Mountains National Park seeks input on Wears Valley bike trail proposal
IRS advice for those who missed the July 15 deadline
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
6 Storm Team Weather School
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
NFL Draft
Ice Bears
Japan 2020
Tennessee Titans
Friday Frenzy
Top Stories
NFL players to be tested daily for COVID-19 first 2 weeks
Top Stories
Henry signed, Titans look to build on run to AFC title game
Top Stories
Braves remove ‘Chop On’ sign, slogan, but no call on chant
Dillon leads 1-2 RCR finish in Cup race before fans at Texas
NFLPA wants players tested daily for virus when camps open
NFL tells teams training camps will open on time
Video
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Mission: ABLE supporting our local heroes
Video
Top Stories
CHOW WITH CHELSEA: An island inspired grilled cheese sammy
Video
Smile Moment: This adorable dog just wants to eat her breakfast on the patio
Video
Scribbles is an adorable dog ready for a loving family
Video
Erin’s #PregnancyCravings recipes: Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese
Video
Community
Project GRAD Laptop Telethon 2020
Nominate a community hero
Community Conversations
Get it to Go
Contests
Calendar
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Million Dollar Community Investment
Contest winners
Senior Shoutout 2020!
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
WATE 6 On Your Side Heroes
Community Conversations
Positively Tennessee
A Paw-sitive Note
The Business Buzz
Spotlight on Service
All About Dolly Parton
What the Tech?
Senior Shoutout 2020!
Contests
Top Stories
Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Luna
Video
Top Stories
Second Harvest Food Bank receives $200,000 UnitedHealthcare grant
University of Tennessee publishes up-to-date fall reopening plans
Video
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Jake
Video
Lakeshore Park seeks public input on new renovations
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Email Newsletters
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Contests
Greystone Creative
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Unemployment
Coronavirus Relief: Unemployment benefits end this week leaving a big question — what’s next?
Trending Stories
Knox County Health Dept. searching for new testing location, reports 19th death
Video
Tennessee counties continue to top virus cases per capita in nation
Video
COVID-19 cases in Tennessee hit 79,754 with 1.2 million tests
Video
Congress debates what to include in a new coronavirus relief package
Video
Weather
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News