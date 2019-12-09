Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Behind the Badge
Washington Bureau
CMA Awards
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Watchdog report: FBI’s Trump-Russia probe justified, no bias
Top Stories
6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, December 9th 2019 – Sunday, December 15th 2019
Top Stories
Judge denies request to dismiss lawsuit over 2016 Gatlinburg wildfires
KPD: Man charged with kidnapping, assaulting girlfriend
USA Swimming holding TYR Pro Swim Series in Knoxville
Teen pleads guilty to vehicular homicide, other charges in September’s fatal Mascot Road crash
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Winter Forecast
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Friday Frenzy
SEC Football
The Big Game
Ice Bears
Top Stories
Kiffin believes Ole Miss can produce consistent success
Top Stories
Titans streak their way into AFC South showdown with Houston
Top Stories
USA Swimming holding TYR Pro Swim Series in Knoxville
Two Vols named to AP All-SEC first team
Stanford on top, Lady Vols 23rd in AP women’s Top25
LSU’s Burrow, Auburn’s Brown named AP SEC players of year
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Santa Claus visits and holiday fun with Knox County Public Library
Top Stories
Styling your family for holiday photos and gatherings
Sports Collectible Road Show coming to Knoxville
CHOW WITH CHELSEA: Elvira’s Cafe
Sparking joy in children with different abilities
Community
Contests
Home for the Holidays
Calendar
Veterans Voices
Operation Honor Guard
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Million Dollar Community Investment
INNOV865 WEEK
Relay For Life
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Contest winners
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Haunted Tennessee
Contests
Bridging the Gap
Food For Thought
All About Dolly Parton
Positively Tennessee
The Business Buzz
Spotlight on Service
6 Explores
Hispanic Heritage Month
Help WATE find Super Vol Fans
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Top Stories
Smoky Mountain Winterfest celebrating its 30th year
Top Stories
Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Macy
Jerry Seinfeld coming to Knoxville Civic Auditorium next year
West Oak Ridge residents to see planned power outages on Saturday
1.4 million vehicles added to Takata air bag recall list; total to exceed 65 million
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Greystone Creative
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
LIVE Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: Committee vote nears
USA Swimming
USA Swimming holding TYR Pro Swim Series in Knoxville
Trending Stories
Wintry mix, snow headed this way
Weather
Ancient Lore Village resort won’t be built in South Knoxville, officials confirm
2-year-old struck, killed Saturday in Rutledge after running into road
Knoxville coal mine company deciding to idle its mines
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News