New law requires businesses to enable direct-dial access to 911
National Guard soldiers visit Walmart to make birthday wishes come true
Strawberry Plains subdivision dealing with old and new flooding issues 1 year later
LMU Duncan School of Law, THJ host forum on racial violence in Tennessee
Protecting your plants in tonight’s cold temperatures
Deontay Wilder: A man of many masks
Vols swimmer Brown breaks women’s 100 butterfly American record at SEC Championship meet
American women seek more than $66M in damages from US Soccer
Lady Vols drop fifth straight game with 83-75 loss at Arkansas
NFL offensive lineman Greg Robinson arrested at the border with 157 pounds of marijuana
Newman released from hospital; Chastain to race Las Vegas
CHOW WITH CHELSEA: Big Ed’s Pizza
Getting a better nights sleep with Brothers Bedding
Maryville native and author Hannah Rials book signing event
Diagnosing leg ulcers and vein disease with Dr. John Milligan
WonderWorks launches inaugural WonderKids program
Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Loki
East Tennessee Miniature Horse and Donkey Rescue hosting soup dinner fundraiser
Tennessee launches some appointments, e-tickets for Real IDs
Local author sheds light on African-American history in Oak Ridge
Sanitation issues lead to critical violations at Morristown, Cumberland Avenue restaurants
Breaking News
Breaking News
Driver in Sevierville hit and run incident that hospitalized two boys held by ICE
Breaking News
Sullivan County Sheriff offers $1,000 reward for missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
vegan
Raw Chef Jane makes vegan brownies
Video
Trending Stories
One of two men serving life in prison for 2018 murder gets additional 12 years added to sentence
WATCH: Mother of 15-month-old at center of AMBER Alert caught on camera leaving court
Video
Driver in Sevierville hit and run incident that hospitalized two boys held by ICE
The Blizzard of ’93
Knoxville campaign office of Mike Bloomberg vandalized
Video
