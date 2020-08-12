Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
National/World
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Resources
COVID-19: Keeping Schools Safe
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Pres. Trump to hold Wednesday evening press conference
Video
Top Stories
Sherrod Brown shares VP selection insight 4 years after Clinton considered him
Video
Three people indicted after dog mauls woman to death in North Memphis
Watch this bear relax in a hammock as it heals from severe wildfire burns
Kroger issues cheese dip recall
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
6 Storm Team Weather School
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Friday Frenzy
Ice Bears
Tennessee Titans
Japan 2020
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Pigskin Preview: Fulton Falcons
Video
Top Stories
Dixon leads opening practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Top Stories
Pigskin Preview: Anderson County
Video
Big 12 moves ahead with fall sports beginning in September
2020 Masters tournament to tee off in November with no patrons or guests
Video
College football in the spring: When? How much? Who plays?
Living East TN
Celebrating Birthdays and Anniversaries
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Lost & Found Records shares in the nostalgia of music’s past
Video
Top Stories
Build the perfect foundation underneath your clothes
Video
Ham, Bean, and Kale Soup that cooks in 10 minutes
Video
Help us find these senior pets a loving home
Video
Saving skin from maskne
Video
Community
Project GRAD Laptop Telethon 2020
Nominate a community hero
Community Conversations
Get it to Go
Contests
Calendar
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Million Dollar Community Investment
Contest winners
Senior Shoutout 2020!
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
As Seen On
WATE 6 On Your Side Heroes
Community Conversations
Positively Tennessee
Behind the Badge
A Paw-sitive Note
The Business Buzz
Caring For Our Kids
Spotlight on Service
All About Dolly Parton
What the Tech?
Senior Shoutout 2020!
Contests
Top Stories
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Huckleberry
Video
Top Stories
‘They need money right now’ Knoxville Area Urban League calls for help with rent & housing
Video
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Buster
Video
Sales Tax Holiday: Here’s what you need to know about tax-free shopping this weekend in Tennessee
Video
Young-William Animal Center Pet of the Week: Lacy
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Report It!
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Email Newsletters
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Contests
Greystone Creative
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
vinyl
Lost & Found Records shares in the nostalgia of music’s past
Video
Trending Stories
Tennessee store clerk attacked over mask: ‘They determined it was best to let me go’
Video
Cases rise by 1,478 and deaths are up 18 in state's COVID-19 report for Wednesday
Video
New businesses coming to Shops of Pigeon Forge shopping center
Video
Kroger issues cheese dip recall
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports benchmark improvements Wednesday
Video
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News