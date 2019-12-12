Volunteer Ministry Center

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Behind the Badge
Washington Bureau
CMA Awards
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
City compromises, plans to withdraw rezoning Caswell Park parcels for supportive housing
Top Stories
Report: Scott County fatal car accident involved tree
Top Stories
House passes bill to lower drug prices
LaFollette Animal Control investigating after abandoned dog found with possible gunshot wound
Morristown domestic violence program CEASE, Inc. copes with funding cut
On Your Side: Preventing Christmas tree fire hazards
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Winter Forecast
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Friday Frenzy
SEC Football
The Big Game
Ice Bears
Top Stories
Sweep of Texans key to Titans’ 1st AFC South title since ’08
Top Stories
AP Exclusive: Felix Sabates to retire from NASCAR ownership
Top Stories
AP Player of the Year: QB Joe Burrow, first winner from LSU
10 ex-NFL players charged with defrauding healthcare program
Goodell: NFL has “moved on” from Kaepernick
Rennia Davis joins 1,000 career points club as Lady Vols coast past Colorado State 79-41
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Seasonal styles and holiday gifts at Simply K and J Boutique
Top Stories
Meet and greet with Santa and his reindeer at Petland Knoxville
A Knoxville Christmas come to life at Mast General Store
Holiday favorites from Einstein Brothers Bagels
Freshen up your holiday feast with Fazoli’s
Community
Contests
Home for the Holidays
Calendar
Veterans Voices
Operation Honor Guard
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Million Dollar Community Investment
INNOV865 WEEK
Relay For Life
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Contest winners
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Haunted Tennessee
Contests
Bridging the Gap
Food For Thought
All About Dolly Parton
Positively Tennessee
The Business Buzz
Spotlight on Service
6 Explores
Hispanic Heritage Month
Help WATE find Super Vol Fans
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Top Stories
Emerald Youth Foundation opens multimillion dollar complex in Lonsdale
Top Stories
Maryville City Schools presents plans for expansion
Personalized TN license plates now available online
First Lego League of Knoxville plants trees to better the environment
Second Harvest Food Bank hosting ‘Double Your Donation Day’
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Greystone Creative
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.
Volunteer Ministry Center
City compromises, plans to withdraw rezoning Caswell Park parcels for supportive housing
Trending Stories
Counties in Crisis: We know why rural hospitals in Tennessee are closing. Can we save them?
Weather
Counties in Crisis: Just plans and promises – not even a Band-Aid – 6 months after closing of hospital in Fentress County
LaFollette Animal Control investigating after abandoned dog found with possible gunshot wound
Sheriff confirms cyclist in Blount County hit-and-run has died, charges pending
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News