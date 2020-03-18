Washington DC

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
National/World
Coronavirus
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
President Trump signs coronavirus package, TN senators split vote
Top Stories
Trump taps emergency powers as virus relief plan proceeds
Daycare centers take extra precaution while remaining open during coronavirus outbreak
Video
Latest Walmart store changes: operating hours, special shopping hours, item limitations and more
Video
10 apps to help you deal with stress and anxiety during COVID-19 outbreak
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Ice Bears
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Tennessee Titans
Friday Frenzy
Top Stories
Titans trade 5-time Pro Bowl lineman Jurrell Casey to Denver
Top Stories
Free agent deals aren’t yet official as NFL year begins
Top Stories
Brady deal could make Bucs relevant; ticket demand spikes
Titans keep QB, tag Henry before start of NFL free agency
Ryan Tannehill secure with Titans after roller-coaster year
NFL considering delaying approval of free agent deals
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Music that makes you smile from The Flying Buffaloes
Video
Top Stories
Adjusting to working from home during the state of emergency
Video
Pets are still available for adoption
Video
Spice up your health and boost your immunity with these seasonings
Video
6 Things You Need to Know: Spring Break car prep
Community
Contests
Calendar
Project GRAD Laptop Telethon
Honoring East TN’s Remarkable Women for 2020
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Million Dollar Community Investment
Contest winners
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Project GRAD Laptop Telethon
Behind the Badge
Bridging the Gap
Contests
Food For Thought
Positively Tennessee
The Business Buzz
Spotlight on Service
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
All About Dolly Parton
Top Stories
Young-Williams Animal Shelter offering pet pantry; Oak Ridge Animal Shelter closing indefinitely amid coronavirus pandemic
Video
Top Stories
East Tennessee Children’s Hospital updates visitor guidelines to protect patients, families, staff
Second Harvest Food Bank: ‘We are in crisis mode,’ amid COVID-19 concerns
Video
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Bill Lee’s Tuesday update
Video
Knoxville Police taking precautions to avoid COVID-19 exposure
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Contests
Greystone Creative
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
The latest news weather and sports at 11
Closings
Closings
There are currently 55 active closings. Click for more details.
Washington DC
President Trump signs coronavirus package, TN senators split vote
Trump taps emergency powers as virus relief plan proceeds
Trending Stories
Coronavirus in Tennessee: 98 COVID-19 cases reported in state
Video
‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update
Video
Latest Walmart store changes: operating hours, special shopping hours, item limitations and more
Video
Where to eat: East Tennessee restaurants to dine-in, take-out, or order online amid coronavirus pandemic
Video
CDC map shows locations of coronavirus cases in the U.S.
Video
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News