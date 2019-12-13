Skip to content
Closings
Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.
WEATHER AWARE /
Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers at times (80%), especially late afternoon/evening.
Wildflour Bakehouse
CHOW WITH CHELSEA: Wildflour Bakehouse
Former Ice Bears player, wife charged with stealing $152,000
13-year-old boy arrested in stabbing death of Johnny Majors’ great-niece
Weather
Four children in Virginia abduction case reportedly spotted in Knoxville, Maryville, other cities
Tractor-trailer carrying 35,000 pounds of candy, including mint M&Ms, overturns on I-40 E ramp in Knoxville
Tweets by 6News