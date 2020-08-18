Women's suffrage

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
National/World
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Resources
COVID-19: Keeping Schools Safe
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Celebrating the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote
Video
Top Stories
UT Athletic Director: Capacity at Neyland will be reduced, ‘somewhere around 25 percent mark’
Video
Despite precautions, family has 5 members sick with COVID-19 at same time
Video
Utah couple married 70 years die hours apart: ‘Grandma wasn’t going to let him go by himself’
Charlotte Hornets radio broadcaster suspended indefinitely for racial slur in tweet
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
6 Storm Team Weather School
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Friday Frenzy
Ice Bears
Tennessee Titans
Japan 2020
NFL Draft
Top Stories
UT Athletic Director: Capacity at Neyland will be reduced, ‘somewhere around 25 percent mark’
Video
Top Stories
Charlotte Hornets radio broadcaster suspended indefinitely for racial slur in tweet
Top Stories
The Latest: Alabama to allow 20% capacity at home games
SEC releases fan health and safety guidelines
No spectators at Nissan Stadium through September
Video
COVID-19, not championships, hot topic at SEC practices
Video
Living East TN
Celebrating Birthdays and Anniversaries
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Is your chimney ready for cooler weather?
Video
Top Stories
Summer fresh zucchini spaghetti
Video
An academic prescription for all of your child’s educational needs
Video
Turn your home into a masterpiece with Master Remodelers
Video
Virtual play dates with this week’s spotlight pet
Video
Community
Project GRAD Laptop Telethon 2020
Nominate a community hero
Community Conversations
Get it to Go
Contests
Calendar
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Million Dollar Community Investment
Contest winners
Senior Shoutout 2020!
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
As Seen On
WATE 6 On Your Side Heroes
Community Conversations
Positively Tennessee
Behind the Badge
A Paw-sitive Note
The Business Buzz
Caring For Our Kids
Spotlight on Service
All About Dolly Parton
What the Tech?
Senior Shoutout 2020!
Contests
Top Stories
UPDATE: Tennessee to start season on road against South Carolina
Video
Top Stories
Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Harley
Video
MEDIC Regional Blood Center screening donors for COVID-19 antibodies
Video
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Huckleberry
Video
‘They need money right now’ Knoxville Area Urban League calls for help with rent & housing
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Report It!
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Email Newsletters
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Contests
Greystone Creative
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Women's suffrage
Women’s suffrage exhibit opens in Knoxville
Video
Celebrating the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote
Video
Trending Stories
Man killed, 3 other people – including a child – hospitalized in I-40 crash in Sevier County
Video
Bicyclist dies after crash in Cades Cove
Video
75 active COVID-19 cases, 270 in isolation at University of Tennessee ahead of semester start
Video
Knox County reports 51st death from COVID-19, 129 new recoveries
Video
Weather
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News