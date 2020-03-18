Skip to content
Knoxville’s Kelsea Ballerini goes on a ‘first-name basis’ on third album
Ford, GM: North American factories will close due to virus
Q&A: What does 90-day tax payment delay mean for filers?
West Town Mall closing; Goodys, Peebles adjusting hours as result of ongoing coronavirus concerns
US Census Bureau suspends field operations on virus concerns
Brady deal could make Bucs relevant; ticket demand spikes
Titans keep QB, tag Henry before start of NFL free agency
Ryan Tannehill secure with Titans after roller-coaster year
NFL considering delaying approval of free agent deals
SEC cancels all regular-season competition for remainder of 2019-2020 athletic year, including spring football games
NASCAR postpones all races through May 3, including Food City 500
Music that makes you smile from The Flying Buffaloes
Adjusting to working from home during the state of emergency
Pets are still available for adoption
Spice up your health and boost your immunity with these seasonings
6 Things You Need to Know: Spring Break car prep
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Bill Lee’s Tuesday update
Knoxville Police taking precautions to avoid COVID-19 exposure
LIST: States that have closed restaurants and bars to dine-in customers
Coronavirus in Knoxville: KUB suspends customer disconnections for non-payment due ‘uncertainty’ of Covid-19
Positively Tennessee: Fulton High School friends excel in Project GRAD program
Breaking News
Breaking News
Tennessee Department of Health: 98 COVID-19 cases reported in state, up from 52 on Monday
Live Now
Live Now
Gov. Bill Lee gives an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Tennessee
Closings
Closings
There are currently 53 active closings. Click for more details.
Working from home
Adjusting to working from home during the state of emergency
Coronavirus in Tennessee: 98 COVID-19 cases reported in state
Coronavirus Timeline: Bonnaroo rescheduled to September, West Town Mall closing
Knox County Health Department: Second* coronavirus case was never in the area
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Bill Lee’s Tuesday update
