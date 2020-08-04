test form upload page — test

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
National/World
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Resources
COVID-19: Keeping Schools Safe
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Honda recalls 1.6M vans and SUVs in 4 different US recalls
Top Stories
Knox County Health Board member proposes curfew compromise for bar closing order
Video
Police chief apologizes for armed officers who detained children during stolen vehicle mistake
Video
Tennessee early voting turnout for August election double what it was in 2016
Juveniles escape Blount County behavioral facility, steal City of Maryville truck
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
6 Storm Team Weather School
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
NFL Draft
Ice Bears
Japan 2020
Tennessee Titans
Friday Frenzy
Top Stories
Titans’ top pick signed with Wilson removed from COVID list
Top Stories
Yves Pons returning for final season with UT basketball
Top Stories
Tigers upcoming series postponed due to coronavirus outbreak
Next in summer of player empowerment: Pac-12 players unite
XFL purchased by group that includes Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson
Eagles coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19
Living East Tennessee
Celebrating Birthdays and Anniversaries
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
MAKER MONDAY: The Donut Shop
Video
Top Stories
Tax-free weekend deals you’ll find at Vera Bradley
Video
WATE’s Tearsa Smith talks “mindfulness” after civil unrest, in this week’s edition of “Community Conversations”
Video
Virtual or in-class your kids will love these back-to-school trends
Video
#MomLife: Pregnancy cravings delivered right to your home
Video
Community
Project GRAD Laptop Telethon 2020
Nominate a community hero
Community Conversations
Get it to Go
Contests
Calendar
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Million Dollar Community Investment
Contest winners
Senior Shoutout 2020!
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
WATE 6 On Your Side Heroes
Community Conversations
Positively Tennessee
Behind the Badge
A Paw-sitive Note
The Business Buzz
Caring For Our Kids
Spotlight on Service
All About Dolly Parton
What the Tech?
Senior Shoutout 2020!
Contests
Top Stories
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Buster
Video
Top Stories
Sales Tax Holiday: Here’s what you need to know about tax-free shopping this weekend in Tennessee
Video
Young-William Animal Center Pet of the Week: Lacy
Video
Knoxville Chamber releases June COVID-19 economic impact report
Video
Family of 105-year-old woman asks for cards to celebrate her birthday
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Email Newsletters
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Contests
Greystone Creative
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
test form upload page — test
CLICK HERE
to send your information, pictures and video to newsroom@wate.com
Submit Your Photos or Video
Please provide a photo/video caption
Type your message about the photos/video here. Please also include your name and best contact info here.
Your Name (* required)
Your Email (* required)
Your Phone (* required)
Upload Your Photos/Videos (* required)
Trending Stories
One person dead, three others escape after helicopter crashes into TN River Monday night
Video
Knox County Health Board member proposes curfew compromise for bar closing order
Video
Second stimulus checks: Progress slow on virus relief bill with $1,200 payments
Video
Casual Pint president defying bar closure order: ‘We’re going to come in every day at noon and unlock the doors’
Video
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County Health Department explains reasoning behind bar closures, reports 12th death in 5 days
Video
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News
Insert/edit link
Close
Enter the destination URL
URL
Link Text
Open link in a new tab
Or link to existing content
Search
No search term specified. Showing recent items.
Search or use up and down arrow keys to select an item.
Cancel