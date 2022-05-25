Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
78°
Knoxville
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Automotive News
Behind the Badge
Caring For Our Kids
Crime Stoppers Spotlight
Dolly Parton
Don Dare Investigations
Download WATE news app
Find lowest gas prices in Knoxville
Food For Thought
Knoxville Traffic
Latest COVID-19 news
Local News
Missing People
National/World
Politics
Positively Tennessee
Press Releases
Rankings & Lists
Regional/State news
Remarkable Women 2022
Send photo, video or news tips
Smoky Mountain news
Tennessee Treasures
Texas School Shooting
Top Stories
Washington Bureau
Wears Valley Wildfire
What the Tech?
Your Local Election HQ
Newsletters
Weather
Closings
Forecast
Live Radar
Pollen & Allergy Forecast
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Starwatch
Sweatcast
Watches & Warnings
Weather Cameras
Weather School
Download WATE mobile apps
Living East TN
Meet the LETN Team
Home and Family
Deals and Steals
Newsletter
UT Medical Minute
Highway to Hometowns with Ingles
Buy Local in East Tennessee
Home Design Center
BestReviews Daily Deals
BestReviews
Top Stories
Wilderness Road Campground gives you new ways to …
Video
Top Stories
Live music kicks off at Craven Wings Choto
Video
Bob Dylan Birthday Bash held at Ijams Nature Center
Video
Look and feel great with William & Wylie
Video
D-I-Y your way into outdoor décor
Video
Sports
Orange and White Nation
The Masters 2022
Tennessee Titans
Ice Bears
High School
SEC Football
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Vols to face Vandy in SEC baseball tourney Round …
Top Stories
One-on-one with Vols 3rd baseman Trey Lipscomb
Video
Top Stories
Freshman bursts into Vol Track & Field record books
Video
NFL player intoxicated when killed on freeway: report
Candace Parker named among Most Influential of 2022
Vol baseball nearly sweeps SEC honors
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
WATE News Alert Desk
Watch news videos
WATE TV Listings
Community
Project Grad
Remarkable Women 2022
Contests
Million Dollar Community Investment
Knoxville Man Show
WATE Who’s Hiring?
Calendar
Sponsored Content: Buy Local East Tennessee
See More Smokies
Community Conversations
Press Releases
Jobs
The Business Buzz
Find a Job
Intern at WATE
Work at WATE
WATE Who’s Hiring
About Us
Meet The Team
Get Newsletters
WATE Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Our History
Request tour
Advertise With Us
Greystone Creative
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Texas School Shooting
Trending Stories
Sevier County Krispy Kreme stores close
Knoxville man charged with rape of teen
Knoxville Police recover $24k in stolen mattresses
Students freed after Sunsphere elevator stalls
Pigeon Forge shop sent tax bill for before they opened
$20k in Apple products stolen from Knoxville Walmart
Family remembering Lonsdale shooting victim
Kate Moss testifies in Depp-Heard trial