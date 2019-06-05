Tour de Knoxville

We are located right next to the Historic Bijou Theater on S. Gay Street.  Join us seven days a week for delightful culinary creations served for lunch and dinner, as well as brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. We feature daily specials and our menu includes dishes that cater to everyone from vegetarians to the health-conscious. 

Retail craft beer market with a casual atmosphere, offering pints, flights, growlers, CROWLERS, mix-a-sixes, six packs, and singles to the downtown Knoxville area. Located just off Market Square on Union Avenue next to The Oliver Hotel

Dazzo’s uses only top quality ingredients in every dish. Our dough, sauces, fresh mozzarella, and meatballs are completely homemade! We hope you can appreciate our quality as much as we do… enjoy, and just give pizza a chance! Located at 710 S Gay Street across from the Historic Bijou Theater

The Market at Union and Gay is your Downtown Grocery Store. We carry thousands of items starting with Cold Craft and Domestic Beers to Fresh Fruits and Vegetables. Pick up Health and Beauty Aids along with Sodas, Teas, and Energy Drinks, along with any snack you can think of! Check out our delicious Deli and order a Fresh made sandwich or a Sandwich Tray for your next lunch meeting downtown.

Located in Downtown, Northshore and Maryville, TN. Anaba Japanese is the only authentic Japanese restaurant in the Knoxville area with a traditional Izakaya atmosphere. We have half off tuna, salmon or shrimp on Mondays and Tuesdays. In addition, we have buy one get one happy hour. Come and join us!!

Merchants of Beer is a fun and unique venue for craft beer lovers, wine, cocktails, and more. Join us on our dog-friendly patio at the entrance to Old City Knoxville! Stop by the Grab-N-Go Market for your tailgating brews!

Located in Knoxville’s Historic Old City, Barley’s offers a casual atmosphere for friendly gatherings, celebrations, and live music.

Chef & Owner Tim Love has designed a menu influenced by all of the ingredients and cultures that have been a part of the West since the first adventure began on the Goodnight-Loving and Chisholm Trails — with an added level of modern sophistication. The Lonesome Dove Bistro menu ranges from an inventive selection of steaks, wild game and seafood to dishes. We also offer large private dining areas for all of your large party needs.


The 2019 USA Cycling Professional Road, Individual Time Trial and Criterium National Championships will be held in Knoxville June 27-30.

This is the third year for Knoxville to host the U.S. Pro Road and Individual Time Trial Championships and its second year to host the U.S. Pro Criterium Championships. A new event for Knoxville is the Para-Cycling Road National Championships on Saturday, June 29.

WATE 6 On Your Side will have live coverage of both the men’s and women’s races on June 28 and 30 on air and streaming on our news app and website, WATE.com

