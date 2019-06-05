Tour de Knoxville

We are located right next to the Historic Bijou Theater on S. Gay Street. Join us seven days a week for delightful culinary creations served for lunch and dinner, as well as brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. We feature daily specials and our menu includes dishes that cater to everyone from vegetarians to the health-conscious.
Dazzo’s uses only top quality ingredients in every dish. Our dough, sauces, fresh mozzarella, and meatballs are completely homemade! We hope you can appreciate our quality as much as we do… enjoy, and just give pizza a chance! Located at 710 S Gay Street across from the Historic Bijou Theater
The Market at Union and Gay is your Downtown Grocery Store. We carry thousands of items starting with Cold Craft and Domestic Beers to Fresh Fruits and Vegetables. Pick up Health and Beauty Aids along with Sodas, Teas, and Energy Drinks, along with any snack you can think of! Check out our delicious Deli and order a Fresh made sandwich or a Sandwich Tray for your next lunch meeting downtown.
Located in Downtown, Northshore and Maryville, TN. Anaba Japanese is the only authentic Japanese restaurant in the Knoxville area with a traditional Izakaya atmosphere. We have half off tuna, salmon or shrimp on Mondays and Tuesdays. In addition, we have buy one get one happy hour. Come and join us!!
Merchants of Beer is a fun and unique venue for craft beer lovers, wine, cocktails, and more. Join us on our dog-friendly patio at the entrance to Old City Knoxville! Stop by the Grab-N-Go Market for your tailgating brews!
Located in Knoxville’s Historic Old City, Barley’s offers a casual atmosphere for friendly gatherings, celebrations, and live music.
Chef & Owner Tim Love has designed a menu influenced by all of the ingredients and cultures that have been a part of the West since the first adventure began on the Goodnight-Loving and Chisholm Trails — with an added level of modern sophistication. The Lonesome Dove Bistro menu ranges from an inventive selection of steaks, wild game and seafood to dishes. We also offer large private dining areas for all of your large party needs.