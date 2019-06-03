WATE 6 On Your Side, Knoxville's ABC affiliate and first television station, provides tours for groups wanting to learn about television news and production, and careers in multimedia communications. Additionally, WATE is located in the historic Greystone Mansion in North Knoxville. Groups can request a tour of the building that was once home to the Camp Family.

The ideal group size for a tour of the home or television studio is 10-12 people. The maximum tour size is 40 people. Unfortunately, we cannot accommodate groups larger than 40 people due to limitations of space within our building.

Tours may only take place during regular business hours: Monday-Friday 8:30 am-5:30 pm. We will try to accommodate specific date and time requests; however, scheduling is dependent upon tour guide availability.

Live newscast viewing is available Monday-Friday 12:00-12:30 pm or 4:00-4:30 pm only. Groups viewing a live newscast may not exceed 20 people.

Please be aware that tours are by appointment only. For security reasons, and out of respect for our employees’ time, absolutely no exceptions can be made. The request form below is not a confirmation. You will be contacted by a WATE employee to make arrangements and confirm your visit.

Thank you for your understanding.

