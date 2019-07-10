Dolly Parton to star in ‘Christmas at Dollywood’ Hallmark movie

(WJHL) – Dolly Parton is returning to television.

Parton and Danica McKellar will star in a Hallmark film called “Christmas at Dollywood,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

ET says McKellar will portray Rachel Lewis, a single mom and award-winning Broadway producer who leaves New York City to return to Appalachia to produce a show for the 20th anniversary of the Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival at Dollywood.

Parton will make a special appearance in the film.

Filming is supposed to kick off in Tennessee this August, with the film premiering in December as part of Hallmark’s “Countdown to Christmas” according to ET.