Gov. Bill Lee announces new program to help college students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) Governor Bill Lee announcing a new program to help college students find jobs.

The initiative with this program is to reduce inequality and support empowerment or RISE. This program is a partnership between Discovery and Pellissippi State Community College.

The program is going to focus on helping students learn the skills they need to be valuable to future employers in the workplace.

Rushton Johnson, Vice President of Student Affairs at PSCC, saying, “Students will have the opportunity to internship with Discovery. They’ll have the opportunity to be mentored by executives at Discovery in a number of areas that are aligned with the programs that we offer.”

Some of the areas in which paid internships will be offered include:

Software Development

Graphic Design

Data Analytics

And more.

The program will begin this fall.