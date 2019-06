The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office says a popular local trail will be closed until Thursday due to hazardous conditions.

The Trillium Gap Trail in Sevier County and access to Grotto Falls will be off limits due to hazardous conditions that can vary greatly in different sections of the trails.

According to Smokies Roads NPS, Grotto Falls Trail closed until further notice due to hazardous trail… Posted by Sevier County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, June 23, 2019

The closure is expected to last until Thursday.