Lightning sparks fire in Oak Ridge home, no injuries

Crews work to extinguish a house fire after a electricity from a nearby lightning strike arced from a bedroom’s electrical outlets. Source: Oak Ridge Fire Department

A bedroom was heavily damaged in Oak Ridge Tuesday when a bolt of lightning struck a nearby tree and caused electricity to arc from the room’s outlets.

The Oak Ridge Fire Department responded to a report of a tree struck by lightning in the 100 block of Baltimore Drive at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The energy from the lightning strike ran into a nearby home, causing the electrical outlets in a bedroom to arc. The electrical arcing set a bed on fire which heavily damaged the bedroom and its contents.

There were no injuries.

A release from the City of Oak Ridge credited the homeowner with preventing the spread of flames when they shut the door to the bedroom before leaving the home.