SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) – Judy Gale Roberts is a world-renowned artist of intarsia woodworking, a 15th century art form derived from Italy, using wood to create mosaics.

NASA commissioned Roberts to create commemorative piece in honor of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11.

Her artwork will be on display at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, FL for many years to come.

To learn more about intarsia, visit Roberts’ website to get started with intarsia or purchase patterns and products.