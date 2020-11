South Carolina coach Will Muschamp works the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Charleston Southern, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 72-10. (AP Photo/John Amis)

(WATE) — One SEC East team is now on the market for a new head football coach.

According to a report from ESPN, sources have confirmed that Will Muschamp is out as the head coach at the University of South Carolina.

That report came Sunday evening.

Breaking: South Carolina has parted ways with head football coach Will Muschamp in the aftermath of the Gamecocks' third straight loss, a 59-42 setback to Ole Miss on Saturday, sources told ESPN's @ClowESPN. pic.twitter.com/w2wkNNcuYr — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 16, 2020

The Gamecocks are 2-5 this season and lost to the Tennessee Vols back on Sept. 26, 31 to 27.

