2022 USA Cycling Championships

The 2022 USA Cycling Professional Road, Time Trial & Criterium National Championships will be held in Knoxville on June 23-26.
It is the 5th year for the city to host the USA Pro Road and Individual Time Trial Championships, and the third time to host the USA Cycling Pro Criterium Championship.
Here’s a quick look at this year’s competition:
- Thursday – Individual Time Trial in Oak Ridge
- Friday – Criterium in downtown Knoxville
- Saturday – Olympic Day
- Sunday – Pro Road National Championships
WATE 6 On Your Side will have live coverage of both the men’s and women’s races on air, with race information shared in our news app and on our website, WATE.com.
