2022 USA Cycling Championships

The 2022 USA Cycling Professional Road, Time Trial & Criterium National Championships will be held in Knoxville on June 23-26.

It is the 5th year for the city to host the USA Pro Road and Individual Time Trial Championships, and the third time to host the USA Cycling Pro Criterium Championship.

Here’s a quick look at this year’s competition:

Thursday – Individual Time Trial in Oak Ridge

Friday – Criterium in downtown Knoxville

Saturday – Olympic Day

Sunday – Pro Road National Championships

WATE 6 On Your Side will have live coverage of both the men’s and women’s races on air, with race information shared in our news app and on our website, WATE.com.