2021 USA Cycling Championship

The 2021 USA Cycling Professional Road, Time Trial & Criterium National Championships will be held in Knoxville on June 17-20.
The pandemic forced the 2019 race to be held virtually over 9 weeks. While it’s not clear yet what impact, if any, the pandemic and vaccine rollout will have on this year’s event, organizers have released a preliminary plan.
Here’s a quick look at this year’s competition:
- Thursday – Individual Time Trial in Oak Ridge
- Friday – Criterium
- Saturday – Olympic Day
- Sunday – Pro Road National Championships
Applications to volunteer are being accepted through the Visit Knoxville website.
WATE 6 On Your Side will have live coverage of both the men’s and women’s races on air, in our news app and on our website, WATE.com.
