7-year-old with Olympic dreams meets Olympic cyclists in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Saturday, children got the chance to race against members of the USA Olympic Cycling team, and for Jamison Torrence, the chance was another step closer to his dream of becoming an Olympian.

The racecourse was South Gay Street and it went between Church Avenue and Cumberland Avenue. It was shorter than what the pros are used to, but it gave children, like Jamison, the opportunity to experience a pro-road race.

“They are on Cloud 9!” Michelle Torrence, Jamison’s mother, said. “We had a great morning at Olympic Day in downtown Knoxville! The boys got to ride side-by-side with the Olympians who are on their way to Tokyo to represent the United States! Super cool to meet them and get their autographs.”

Jamison’s brother, Owen, and little sister, Addi, joined him in meeting some of the cyclists downtown. WATE 6 On Your Side’s Jordan Brown spoke with Jamison to learn more about the 7-year-old’s future cycling’ goals, check out that story by clicking here.