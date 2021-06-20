RESULTS: Men’s USA Cycling Professional Road Race Championship Top 10

OMAHA, Neb. (WATE) - Tennessee stranded eight runners on base and gave up four runs in the seventh inning to fall to Virginia 6-0 in the opening round of the College World Series. The Vols are still looking for their first win in Omaha since 2001.

Virginia got the scoring started when Logan Michaels hit his first homerun of the season to left center off Chad Dallas giving the Cavaliers a 1-0 lead in the third inning. It was Michaels' second career homerun.