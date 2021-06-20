RESULTS: Men’s USA Cycling Professional Road Race Championship Top 10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Joseph Rosskopf of Rally Cycling has won the men’s USA Cycling Professional Road Race Championship on Sunday.
Rosskopf completed the 15-lap, 119-mile course across downtown and South Knoxville in a time of 4 hours, 38 minutes and 12 seconds. He came in just seconds before Brent Bookwalter and his teammate, Kyle Murphy.
Top 10 finishers
- Joseph Rosskopf: 4:38:12
- Brent Bookwalter: 4:38:15
- Kyle Murphy: 4:38:17
- Alexey Vermeulen: 4:38:18
- Lawson Craddock: 4:38:22
- Chad Haga: 4:38:25
- Gavin Mannion: 4:39:25
- Samuel Boardman 4:39:53
- Gage Hecht 4:39:55
- Scott Mcgill 4:40:44