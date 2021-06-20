RESULTS: Men’s USA Cycling Professional Road Race Championship Top 10

USA Cycling Championship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Joseph Rosskopf of Rally Cycling has won the men’s USA Cycling Professional Road Race Championship on Sunday.

Rosskopf completed the 15-lap, 119-mile course across downtown and South Knoxville in a time of 4 hours, 38 minutes and 12 seconds. He came in just seconds before Brent Bookwalter and his teammate, Kyle Murphy.

Top 10 finishers

  1. Joseph Rosskopf: 4:38:12
  2. Brent Bookwalter: 4:38:15
  3. Kyle Murphy: 4:38:17
  4. Alexey Vermeulen: 4:38:18
  5. Lawson Craddock: 4:38:22
  6. Chad Haga: 4:38:25
  7. Gavin Mannion: 4:39:25
  8. Samuel Boardman 4:39:53
  9. Gage Hecht 4:39:55
  10. Scott Mcgill 4:40:44

