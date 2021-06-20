RESULTS: Women’s USA Cycling Professional Road Race Championship Top 10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lauren Stephens of Team TIBCO-Silcon Valley Bank bested Olympian Coryn Rivera by a minute to win the women’s USA Cycling Professional Road Race Championship on Sunday.
Stephens completed the nine-lap, 71-mile course across downtown and South Knoxville in a time of 3 hours, 11 minutes and 19 seconds. Rivera came across just head of Veronica Ewers in a time of 3:12.25.
Top 10 finishers
- Lauren Stephens 3:11:19
- Coryn Rivera 3:12:25
- Veronica Ewers 3:12:25
- Krista Doebel-Hickok 3:12:29
- Tayler Wiles 3:12:29
- Kristen Faulkner 3:12:30
- Amber Neben 3:12:37
- Lauren De Crescenzo 3:12:38
- Alexis Ryan 3:12:50
- Leah Thomas 3:12:53