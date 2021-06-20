RESULTS: Women’s USA Cycling Professional Road Race Championship Top 10

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man is charged with multiple counts after an attempted abduction of a boy in the 3900 block of Skyland Drive, according to the Kingsport Police Department.

Officers responded to a residence at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, where a 12-year-old boy mowing the lawn noticed a maroon car drive by. The car pulled into the driveway, and the suspect, identified by police as Tonie M. Hammonds, 58, exited the car and yelled, "Come here, boy!" as he reached out to grab him. Police say the boy did not know the man.