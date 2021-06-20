RESULTS: Women’s USA Cycling Professional Road Race Championship Top 10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lauren Stephens of Team TIBCO-Silcon Valley Bank bested Olympian Coryn Rivera by a minute to win the women’s USA Cycling Professional Road Race Championship on Sunday.

Stephens completed the nine-lap, 71-mile course across downtown and South Knoxville in a time of 3 hours, 11 minutes and 19 seconds. Rivera came across just head of Veronica Ewers in a time of 3:12.25.

Top 10 finishers

  1. Lauren Stephens 3:11:19
  2. Coryn Rivera 3:12:25
  3. Veronica Ewers 3:12:25
  4. Krista Doebel-Hickok 3:12:29
  5. Tayler Wiles 3:12:29
  6. Kristen Faulkner 3:12:30
  7. Amber Neben 3:12:37
  8. Lauren De Crescenzo 3:12:38
  9. Alexis Ryan 3:12:50
  10. Leah Thomas 3:12:53

