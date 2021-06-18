UNOFFICIAL RESULTS: Top 10 finishers in USA Cycling Men’s Criterium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Olympian hopefuls completed the Women’s Crit among the Top 10.

One-hundred twenty-nine men raced for a maximum of 90 minutes along the 1.1-mile circuit for the 2021 USA Cycling Professional Road Championships Men’s Criterium. Thirty-three competitors did not finish, one was disqualified, and six did not start.

The unofficial results of the top 10 finishers:

Luke Lamperti 1:17:02.3 Samuel Bassetti 1:17:02.5 Eric Young 1:17:03.2 John Heinlein III 1:17:04.8 Eric Brunner 1:17:05.8 Connor Sallee 1:17:07.5 Evan Hartig 1:17:07.9 Tyler Stites 1:17:08.0 Andrew Giniat 1:17:08.0 Alex Hoehn 1:17:08.1

2021 USA Cycling Professional Road Championships Women’s Criterium results

**The silver and bronze winners are on the US Olympic Team.