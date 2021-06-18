UNOFFICIAL RESULTS: Top 10 finishers in USA Cycling Men’s Criterium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Olympian hopefuls completed the Women’s Crit among the Top 10.
One-hundred twenty-nine men raced for a maximum of 90 minutes along the 1.1-mile circuit for the 2021 USA Cycling Professional Road Championships Men’s Criterium. Thirty-three competitors did not finish, one was disqualified, and six did not start.
The unofficial results of the top 10 finishers:
- Luke Lamperti 1:17:02.3
- Samuel Bassetti 1:17:02.5
- Eric Young 1:17:03.2
- John Heinlein III 1:17:04.8
- Eric Brunner 1:17:05.8
- Connor Sallee 1:17:07.5
- Evan Hartig 1:17:07.9
- Tyler Stites 1:17:08.0
- Andrew Giniat 1:17:08.0
- Alex Hoehn 1:17:08.1
