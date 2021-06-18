UNOFFICIAL RESULTS: Top 10 finishers in USA Cycling Men’s Criterium

USA Cycling Championship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Olympian hopefuls completed the Women’s Crit among the Top 10.

One-hundred twenty-nine men raced for a maximum of 90 minutes along the 1.1-mile circuit for the 2021 USA Cycling Professional Road Championships Men’s Criterium. Thirty-three competitors did not finish, one was disqualified, and six did not start.

The unofficial results of the top 10 finishers:

  1. Luke Lamperti 1:17:02.3
  2. Samuel Bassetti 1:17:02.5
  3. Eric Young 1:17:03.2
  4. John Heinlein III 1:17:04.8
  5. Eric Brunner 1:17:05.8
  6. Connor Sallee 1:17:07.5
  7. Evan Hartig 1:17:07.9
  8. Tyler Stites 1:17:08.0
  9. Andrew Giniat 1:17:08.0
  10. Alex Hoehn 1:17:08.1

Find a complete list of times at this website.

2021 USA Cycling Professional Road Championships Women’s Criterium results

**The silver and bronze winners are on the US Olympic Team.

