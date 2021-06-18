UNOFFICIAL RESULTS: Top 10 finishers in USA Cycling Women’s Criterium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Olympian hopefuls completed the Women’s Crit among the Top 10.

About 50 women raced for a maximum of 75 minutes and the men raced for a maximum of 90 minutes along the 1.1-mile circuit for the 2021 USA Cycling Professional Road Championships Women’s Criterium. Six competitors did not finish, and three did not start.

The unofficial results of the top 10 finishers:

  1. Kendall Ryan 1:09:20.2
  2. **Megan Jastrab 1:09:22.1
  3. **Coryn Rivera 1:09:22.2
  4. Alexis Ryan 1:09:22.4
  5. Skylar Schneider 1:09:23.5
  6. Christina Gokey-Smith 1:09:24.4
  7. Katie Clouse 1:09:26.3
  8. Tina Pic 1:09:28.7
  9. Danielle Morshead 1:09:29.8
  10. Sinead Miller 1:09:30.0

Find a complete list of times at this website.

The men’s crit is scheduled to begin shortly.

**The silver and bronze winners are on the US Olympic Team.

