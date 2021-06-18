UNOFFICIAL RESULTS: Top 10 finishers in USA Cycling Women’s Criterium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Olympian hopefuls completed the Women’s Crit among the Top 10.

About 50 women raced for a maximum of 75 minutes and the men raced for a maximum of 90 minutes along the 1.1-mile circuit for the 2021 USA Cycling Professional Road Championships Women’s Criterium. Six competitors did not finish, and three did not start.

The unofficial results of the top 10 finishers:

Kendall Ryan 1:09:20.2 **Megan Jastrab 1:09:22.1 **Coryn Rivera 1:09:22.2 Alexis Ryan 1:09:22.4 Skylar Schneider 1:09:23.5 Christina Gokey-Smith 1:09:24.4 Katie Clouse 1:09:26.3 Tina Pic 1:09:28.7 Danielle Morshead 1:09:29.8 Sinead Miller 1:09:30.0

The men’s crit is scheduled to begin shortly.

**The silver and bronze winners are on the US Olympic Team.