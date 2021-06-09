USA Cycling 2021: Criterium National Championships

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — USA Cycling’s Criterium National Championships will hit the pavement on Friday, June 19, in downtown Knoxville.
The race will start and finish on Gay Street. USA Cycling says the 1.1-mile circuit is fast, short and technical. The cyclers will race for a period of time, and then finish a specific amount of laps.
The women will race for a maximum of 75 minutes, and the men will race for a max of 90 minutes. The women’s race will start at 6:15 p.m., and the men will begin at 7:45 p.m.
Criterium Map
The award ceremonies will be held at Gay Street/Cumberland Avenue.