USA Cycling 2021: Criterium National Championships

Emma White of Rally UHC Cycling won the 2019 USA Cycling Pro Pro Women’s Criterium national champion title on Friday night, June 28, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Photo by Casey B. Gibson for USA Cycling)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — USA Cycling’s Criterium National Championships will hit the pavement on Friday, June 19, in downtown Knoxville.

The race will start and finish on Gay Street. USA Cycling says the 1.1-mile circuit is fast, short and technical. The cyclers will race for a period of time, and then finish a specific amount of laps.

The women will race for a maximum of 75 minutes, and the men will race for a max of 90 minutes. The women’s race will start at 6:15 p.m., and the men will begin at 7:45 p.m.

The award ceremonies will be held at Gay Street/Cumberland Avenue.