USA Cycling 2021: How to watch, what to expect with road closures

Scenes from the men’s 2019 USA Cycling Pro Road National Championship on Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (David Killebrew / WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — WATE 6 On Your Side will be airing USA Cycling events from June 17 through June 20.

Events

Women will start at around 10 a.m. and the award ceremony is scheduled for around 11:50 a.m. at the Melton Lake Drive Pavilion.

Men will begin at 12:30 p.m. and the award ceremony is scheduled at around 3:15 p.m. at the Melton Lake Drive Pavilion.

Women start at 6:15 p.m. and will last for around 70 minutes.

Men will begin at 7:45 p.m. and will last around 80 minutes.

Awards ceremonies will be located at Gay Street/Cumberland Avenue at 8:50 p.m.

Women: Race begins at 9 a.m., will finish around 12:10 p.m. — Award ceremony at Gay Street/Cumberland Avenue at around 12:15 p.m.

Men: Race begins at 1:15 p.m., will finish around 6:10 p.m. — Award ceremony at around 6:15 p.m.

Saturday, June 19, there will be activities for children 10 and younger in the start/finish area on South Gay Street for Olympic Day. Activities are set to begin at 10 a.m.

Road Closure Details

The City of Oak Ridge has sent out a list of road closures ahead of the return of USA Cycling to the city.

Oak Ridge will host the Time Trials Championships on Thursday, June 17. A partial shutdown of Melton Lake Drive begins at 8 a.m. on the morning of June 17. Melton Lake Drive will be closed from Amanda Drive to Emory Valley Road.

The full closure of Melton Lake Drive from Palisades Parkway to Edgemoor Road will begin at 9:15 a.m. The plan is to have all roads reopened around 5 p.m. Thursday evening.

The Criterium and the Pro Road National Championships will take place in Knoxville.

On June 17, the Gay Street block from Church Avenue to Cumberland Avenue will be closed through 6 p.m. Friday, June 18, the Gay Street from Church Ave. to Cumberland Ave. will be closed all day. From 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. traffic on parts of South Gay Street, West Hill Avenue, and Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Drive will be affected.

The following are road closures for the Criterium Race:

Starting out on S. Gay St.

Left turn from S. Gay St. to W. Hill Ave.

Left turn from W. Hill Ave. to Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Drive.

Left turn from Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Drive to E. Church Ave.

Right turn from E. Church Ave. to State St.

Left turn from State St. to Clinch Ave.

Left turn from Clinch Ave. onto S. Gay. St.

Saturday, June 19, the Gay Street block from Church Ave. to Cumberland Ave. will be closed all day.

Sunday, June 20, road closures will be handled by the Knoxville Police Department. There will be crossover traffic allowed in certain areas, and these maps below will show those locations you can cross during the race.

Roads will close from 8 a.m. to approximately 7 p.m. through downtown and south Knoxville. The Gay Street block from Church Ave. to Cumberland Ave. will be closed until 9:00 pm on Sunday.