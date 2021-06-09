USA Cycling 2021: Individual Time Trial National Championships

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — USA Cycling’s Individual Time Trial National Championships will pedal off on Thursday, June 17.

The time trial will be a 6.9-mile section of roadways in Oak Ridge. Cyclers will be completing a variety of laps near Melton Lake and the Oak Ridge Rowing venue.

The women will be completing two laps of the time trial course, and the men will complete three laps.

The starting line will take place at Melton Lake Drive, and both award ceremonies will happen at the Melton Lake Drive Pavilion.

Time Trial Map

The women’s trials will kick off at 10 a.m., and the men’s are set to start at around 12:30 p.m.