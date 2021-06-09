USA Cycling 2021: Pro Road National Championships

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — USA Cycling’s Pro Road National Championships are returning to downtown Knoxville to wrap up the events for the weekend of June 18.

Cyclers will start and finish on Gay Street, covering a 7.9-mile route, similar to 2019’s race, with an addition of a climb at the end of each circuit on Clinch Avenue to reach the start/finish.

The woman will race for 9 laps, and will cover 71 miles; the men will complete 15 laps for nearly 119 miles. The women will begin at 9 a.m. and finish just after 12 p.m., and the men will begin at 1:15 p.m. and finish up after 6 p.m.

Pro Road Map