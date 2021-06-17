USA Cycling Championships: Olympians claim top 3 spots in women’s Time Trial

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The first day of racing in the 2021 USA Cycling Professional Road National Championships is underway and the winners of the women’s Individual Time Trial have been announced.

Bronze medal – Leah Thomas

Silver medal – Amber Neben

Gold medal – Chloe Dygert

Dygert came in with a time of 30:11.22 over the 13.8-mile course along Melton Hill Lake. Neben was just 27 seconds behind with a time of 30:38.74. Thomas came in at 31:01.60

All three are heading to the 2020 Olympics.