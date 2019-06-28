19-year-old ready for first USA Cycling National Championships

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Isaac Bryant, 19, may be a first timer in Knoxville for the USA Cycling Championships, but he’s not a first timer in East Tennessee.

Bryant is a Milligan College student in Johnson City where he is studying pre-med and is also on the cycling team.

“They have one of the best collegiate teams in the country actually,” he said.

He said he is looking forward to riding on what he’s heard is one of the hardest bike courses in the nation.

“A lot of emotions. I’m racing with guys that I’ve looked up to my whole life. And I’m finally going to get a chance to race with them. But I’m also trying to take it seriously, because this is a great chance for me to excel. If I want to be like them, I have to take this seriously,” he said.