Coronavirus in Tennessee: USA Cycling ‘postponing and/or changing location’ of Knoxville 2020 race

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WATE) — USA Cycling is making a change to the 2020 Pro Road National Championship that was scheduled to be held June 18-21 in Knoxville.

With the current COVID-19 crisis affecting the nation, USA Cycling said it is “postponing and/or changing the location” of the 2020 race. A full decision is expected on April 30. The Knoxville race was supposed to be a final trial to determine the USA team that would compete in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

“We understand the National Championships are the highlight of many of our

members’ year, and those who race at Nationals carefully plan their training in addition to their

travel and personal schedules,” the cycling organization said in a release on Thursday. “As we work with the medical community and local organizing committees to manage the

impacts of this crisis, we are evaluating how to best proceed with our National Championships in

these challenging times.”

MORE ONLINE: Photos: 2019 USA Cycling Pro Road National Championship criterium races

Despite what the final decision will be for the 2020 Knoxville race, USA Cycling said the Pro Road National Championship will remain in Knoxville 2021 and 2022.



USA Cycling is assessing each race on its schedule with criteria including:

What is best for the safety of our participants, volunteers, staff, and spectators?

Impacts, both positive and negative, on our host communities.

Competition aspects – will the competition be fairly intact with event modifications?

Scheduling impacts – other events, weather, school, etc.

Travel considerations for participants.

USA is considering a number of options for each of its national championships including postponement, changing location, modifying event schedule, consolidation of events and cancelling events outright.

“We are working in a fluid and changing environment and ask for your patience as we continue to evolve our decisions. We will not open any registration until we are confident we can successfully and safely hold an event,” the release says.

All USA Cycling national championship events are postponed or likely postponed through the end of July. The 2020 USA Cycling Masters Road National Championship scheduled for July 30 to Aug. 2 in Cedar City, Utah, has not been changed at this time.