Mountain bikers begin competition this week in Windrock Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Mountain bikers from around the world are in East Tennessee this week enjoying the great outdoors and competing in a series with USA Cycling.

The athletes are in the area for the opening round of the USA Cycling National Downhill Series. The Tennessee National evening is at Windrock Park.

On Thursday, riders were signing in and practicing on the course plus meeting their competition while getting ready for the main event.

Friday is the freestyle jam which is made complete with a big air competition — with prizes for Best Trick and Best Whip.

Saturday and Sunday are the pro downhill final and enduro races.

The public can attend and watch the festivities for $10 a day during the week and $15 on Saturday; or, pay $30 for access to the full week.