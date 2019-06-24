Oak Ridge: 2019 USA Cycling individual time trials spectator information

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Headed to the time trials in Oak Ridge for the USA Cycling events this week? Here’s a map and parking information.

The USA Cycling National Pro Road, Crit, Time Trial and Para-Cycling Championships are just a few days away! In partnership with Visit Knoxville, The City of Oak Ridge is proud to host the ITT National Championships for the second year in a row.

Spectators can see the exciting start and finish at Melton Lake Park, joined by the Ale Rae food truck, awards ceremony, and more! The exciting race route provides multiple viewing points along Melton Lake Dr. Spectators may park at Melton Lake Park where Emory Valley Road and Melton Lake Drive meet.

For questions or information, please call 865-342-9292 or email cyclinginfo@oakridgevisitor.com.