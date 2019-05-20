Road closure information for USA Cycling in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) The 2019 Pro and Para-Cycling Road National Championships are coming to Knoxville June 27 – 30.

You will experience road closures on Friday, June 28 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. (all finish times are approximate). This will affect traffic on parts of South Gay Street, West Hill Avenue & Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Drive.

You will experience road closures on Saturday, June 29 from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.(finish times are approximate). This will affect traffic on parts of James White Parkway

You will experience periodic road closures through DOWNTOWN and SOUTH KNOXVILLE on Sunday, June 30 requiring road closures in some neighborhoods from 8:45 a.m. – 7 p.m. (all finish times are approximate).

The road closures will be controlled by the Knoxville Police Department and will allow for crossover traffic.

NOTE: The Gay Street block from Church to Cumberland will be closed from 6 p.m. Thursday, June 27 – 9 p.m. Sunday, June 30

In certain areas, free shuttles will be provided for transportation to secure areas where you can park your vehicles.

The attached maps show specific locations where you can cross the route during the race.

If you have questions, please call 865-342-9137



Friday, June 28

Roads will be closed from 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM (Finish times are approximate)

The streets will have a hard closure during the race. There will be no access across the route during the race

Crit Race Road Closures

Starting out on S. Gay St.

Left turn from S. Gay St. to W. Hill Ave.

Left turn from W. Hill Ave. to Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Drive.

Left turn from Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Drive to E. Church Ave.

Right turn from E. Church Ave. to State St.

Left Turn from State St. to Clinch Ave.

Left turn from Clinch Ave. onto S. Gay. St.

Sunday, June 30

Roads will be closed from 8:45 AM – 7:00 PM (Finish times are approximate)

There will be periodic road closures through DOWNTOWN and SOUTH KNOXVILLE

Please refer to the maps for crossing access points on where you can cross during the race.

Printable versions of traffic maps:

Sherrod Road

Northside and Downtown

Southside Access

Road Race Road Closures

Starting out on S. Gay St.

Left turn from S. Gay St. to Council Pl.

Right Turn from Council Pl. to Atchley St.

Right turn from Atchley St. to Mimosa Ave.

Left turn from Mimosa Ave. to Sherrod Rd.

Sherrod Rd. continues onto Davenport Rd.

Left turn from Davenport Rd. to Wynn Ave.

Wynn Ave continues onto Cottrell St.

Left turn from Cottrell St. to Anita Dr.

Left turn from Anita Dr. onto James White Parkway

Right turn from James White Parkway onto E. Hill Ave.

Left turn from E. Hill Ave. onto Harriett Tubman St.

Left turn from Harriett Tubman St. onto McCalla Ave.

McCalla Ave continues onto Willow Ave.

Left Turn from Willow Ave. onto S. Central St.

Right turn from S. Central St. onto Clinch Ave.

Left Turn from Clinch Ave. onto S. Gay St.



Access in and out of blue shaded areas ONLY where blue arrows are shown. All other points will be closed.

Access in and out of yellow shaded area ONLY where blue arrows are shown. All other points will be closed